NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Men and women in Davidson County wanted for non-violent crimes are getting a one-time second chance, if they turn themselves in.

This “safe surrender” is for any non-violent person, ready to accept responsibility for their crime.

Inside today, Metro Nashville Police Department and the District Attorney’s office will pull warrants for people who come, look at it, and see if it is a case they will planned to prosecute.

By doing this, some cases will be recalled and dismissed on the spot if they do not plan to prosecute.

DA Glenn Funk says if it is a case they will prosecute, offenders will be booked and processed at the church, defense attorneys will meet with them, and if they can resolve the case right there, they will not have to go back to court.

The target here is things like first-offense shop lifting, simple possession of a controlled substance, or driving on the road without a license.

The DA says most folks are not running from the law but may have missed their court date and are afraid to turn themselves in because they don’t know how long they might be in jail.

This is also an opportunity for officers issuing a warrant and offenders to avoid a disagreeable encounter.

“By having an opportunity to have a safe surrender in a place like a house of worship here at Galilee,” explains DA Glenn Funk. “…then obviously that’s going to be a safe way for folks to turn themselves in.”

On most misdemeanors, where the case cannot be resolved, they’ll likely agree to a pre-trial release. They’re just given a new court date and leave from the church to go back home.

This two-day event begins Friday at Galilee Baptist Church from 9am to 2 pm.