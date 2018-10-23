Highway 70 is one of Tennessee’s most dangerous places to drive, so for the second year in a row officers are cracking down to try and fix it.
“It’s a cancer. They don’t mix. When you get behind the wheel and you’re impaired then you’re in trouble. You’re not going to get to where you’re going," Major Steve Spence tells me.
Drugs, alcohol, texting and speeding, those are the main killers for people on the roads.
“Our most problematic highway in the state of Tennessee is Highway 70. It crosses 500 miles from East Tennessee to West Tennessee," Spence says.
Most of these deadly crashes occur along 70, which is the busiest highway in town. Speed kills, but the main cause of crashing is right in your hand.
“Texting, reading, mainly the use of the cellphone," Spence tells me.
Rutherford County saw a drop in fatalities this year with 27, compared to 34 last year. They also had 11,342 crashes from distracted drivers this year and 3,713 from alcohol use. Spence credits the drop in crashes to the increased number of officers they have patrolling highways. He says once the new grant from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office comes, even more officers will be patrolling the highways to keep you safe.
Officers tell me the majority of crashes are Tuesday’s and Friday’s between 11am and 8pm. "Safe on Seventy" runs today until October 26.
