Celebrity dancers and sponsors were dressed to the nines for a night of food, good company and dancing to raise money for Safe Haven Family Shelter.
The fundraiser to raise money for families experiencing homelessness was held at the Hilton downtown.
Several guests from the show Dancing with the Stars performed for the audience and the winner received a grand prize, but the focus of the evening was focusing on those in need.
“This last year we were serving 88 families, this year we’re serving 200 families,” said Joyce Lavery, CEO, Safe Haven Family Shelter. “We’re not only serving them with shelter, we’re serving them by getting them housing and helping them pay for that housing.”
Safe Haven expects to raise close to $400,000 from the event, all of which goes back into the community.
