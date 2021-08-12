NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The organization Safe Fun Nashville held press conference on Broadway to discuss what they feel are "common-sense safety standards for party vehicles."

Since a tourist fell from a party bus in downtown Nashville, a group has formed calling for transpotainment vehicles to be regulated.

“This is about continuing to party in a safe and fun way,” Jim Schmitz said a press conference Thursday afternoon, called at 4th and Broadway. “These vehicles cause issues for not just those riding in them, but also for pedestrians and the flow of traffic.”

The organization has been vocal in its request for local legislative action to regulate and improve common practices for the party buses, tractors, and other cars moving across the city.

In July, a 22-year-old tourist fell over the railing of an open-air party bus, and was run over by it. ‘Safe Fun Nashville’ has since formed to call for a those types of vehicles to be regulated. “We’re just getting more momentum, because the accident that happened we don’t want that to happen again,” Tee Jordan with Safe Fun Nashville said.

Nashville party bus rider falls off bus, gets run over on Broadway NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A tourist was taken to the hospital early Thursday after he fell from, and was run over by a party bus in downtown Nashville.

Tourists have taken notice too. “We’ve seen a couple of them went down the people pretty reckless on there,” Alex Spangler, visiting from Ohio, said. “I do think there needs to be some regulations. I get there a party buses people want to see them ‘woo woo,’ do the whole thing, but at some point there needs to be a safety precaution.”

It’s tourists like Spangler and locals Safe Fun Nashville said they’re fighting to protect.

“It’s about common sense rules,” Schmitz said. “We don’t want to over regulate, we just want to get some common sense to keep people safe.”

Safe Fun Nashville has amassed over 1,000 signatures on a petition calling for action from local authorities.