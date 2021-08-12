NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The organization Safe Fun Nashville held press conference on Broadway to discuss what they feel are "common-sense safety standards for party vehicles."

The organization has been vocal in its request for local legislative action to regulate and improve common practices for the party buses, tractors, and other cars moving across the city.

Safe Fun Nashville has amassed over 1,000 signatures on a petition calling for action from local authorities.

Recently, a 22-year-old fell face forward off a party bus and had his legs run over on lower Broadway, raising concerns for many about whether or not the regulations in place are sufficient to keep people safe.