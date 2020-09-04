NASHVILLE (WSMV) – Live music with an audience is back at the Ryman Auditorium.
It’s the first time since the pandemic struck.
“If I have to wear a mask to go to a concert, do it. I just need to have live music,” Sharayah Franklin who attended the concert said.
Franklin was part of the small audience for McCreery. She and a friend drove from Louisville to see the show.
“I love the live streams, but they're not the same as the experience and the community of like live music,” Franklin said.
Only 125 people are allowed inside the Ryman. That’s about 5% of the venue’s capacity.
“This place is historic and wonderful and all those things, but without the people and the sort of lifeblood the community brings to this place, it's a little quiet,” Chrissy Hall, Director of Concerts said.
Hall said several precautions are in place. Everyone has to wear a face mask at all times and social distancing is a must.
“The hope is that this is the first tiny step towards getting back to what we all knew as let's call it the old normal, not the new normal,” Hall said.
The Ryman organized the audience into pod seating. That was so people could sit with who they knew and away from other groups.
“If anything the shut down has taught me to never take anything for granted,” Franklin said.
The Ryman has two more performances in the series. Brett Young is next week.
Officials with the Ryman told News4 they hope to be an example for other venues on how to have a concert safely with an audience.
