NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Ryman Hospitality Properties, INC. will temporarily suspend operations as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Colin Reed, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Ryman Hospitality Properties, said in a statement:
“In addition to the previously announced actions we have taken to mitigate the operating and financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are working with our management company, Marriott, to temporarily suspend operations at our five hotels that comprise the Gaylord Hotels convention network. After taking into account the recommendations of local health authorities and expected demand levels over the upcoming weeks, we have determined that a temporary suspension of operations is in the best interests of the employees in our hotel properties, the local communities in which our hotels operate, and our shareholders. We will assess hotel demand levels throughout the month of April and in consultation with local health authorities determine an appropriate reopening date for the facilities.”
The company will be holding a conference call with investors on Thursday at 9 a.m. to discuss action going to forward to slow the spread of COVID-19.
No reopening date has been announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.