NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Huge hiring events are happening this week for some of Nashville’s most iconic and beloved venues.
This afternoon Ryman Hospitality Properties will be here at the Ryman Auditorium Plaza to try and fill both full and part-time positions at the iconic venue and at Ole Red.
They have more than 100 positions available ranging from corporate positions to servers, hosts, bartenders, bussers, dishwashers, line cooks, tour guides, ushers, retail and warehouse workers, security, and ticket representatives.
Ryman Hospitality says it offers competitive pay and benefits for both full and part-time employees, and that it will be making job offers right on the spot.
As of July 3, there were more than 6,400 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee, with more than 48,000 continued claims total.
These 100 jobs are a part of the more than 262,000 open positions available in Tennessee.
The hiring event is on the Ryman Auditorium plaza from 12 to 6 p.m..
Another job fair will be held Thursday at the Grand Ole Opry for jobs there.
Candidates can also apply online beforehand to secure interview spots.
