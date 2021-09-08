NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A number of upcoming shows at the Ryman Auditorium will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.
The Ryman strongly encourages guests to wear masks while inside and has hand sanitizing stations placed throughout the venue.
The venue says guests will be notified via email if their show requires proof of a negative COVID-19 test result or vaccination.
Upcoming performances, including Big Thief on Sept. 20 and Todd Snider on Sept. 24, require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the show.
Nashville songwriter Jason Isbell's entire eight-night residency at the Ryman in October also requires guests to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 48 hours of the show.
For a full list of COVID protocols for upcoming Ryman Auditorium shows click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.