Ryman Auditorium celebrating 125 years of music history

(WSMV)

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Ryman Auditorium has announced it will remain closed and all operations will remain suspended through May 16 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Shows, events, retails, food service at Cafe Lula and all tours will all be suspended. This also includes tickets purchased for events and tours during this period. 

Anyone who has tickets to shows during this period will be contacted directly regarding the event and rescheduling. Tickets purchased for a daytime tour for this period through May 16, you will automatically receive a refund to the credit card used to make the purchase. It may take up to 14 days for the refund to reflect on your account. 

Anyone with questions regarding an event taking place, contact Ryman Auditorium by clicking here. You should include your name, order number and email address. 

More updates can be found here

