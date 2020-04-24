NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Ryman Auditorium has announced it will remain closed and all operations will remain suspended through May 16 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shows, events, retails, food service at Cafe Lula and all tours will all be suspended. This also includes tickets purchased for events and tours during this period.
Update: In the interest of the well-being of our guests and employees and to align with Metro Nashville safety guidelines, we have decided to extend our pause on operations for all activity at the Ryman through May 16, 2020 - including shows, retail, service at Cafe Lula & tours.— Ryman Auditorium (@theryman) April 24, 2020
Anyone who has tickets to shows during this period will be contacted directly regarding the event and rescheduling. Tickets purchased for a daytime tour for this period through May 16, you will automatically receive a refund to the credit card used to make the purchase. It may take up to 14 days for the refund to reflect on your account.
Anyone with questions regarding an event taking place, contact Ryman Auditorium by clicking here. You should include your name, order number and email address.
More updates can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.