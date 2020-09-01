Ryman Auditorium to host concert on Friday with limited audience

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A "limited in-venue audience" is coming back to the Ryman Auditorium on Friday.

The Ryman Auditorium will hold its first-ever livestream concert series starting on Sept. 4. The first concert will feature country artist Scotty McCreery followed by Brett Young on Sept. 11 and Old Crow Medicine Show on Sept. 18.

The Ryman Auditorium suspended all activity on March 13 amid COVID-19 concerns.

Ryman Auditorium suspends all activity amid COVID-19 concerns NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Ryman Auditorium has announced all shows through April 4, as well as all other activities at the Ryman, have been postp…

Friday's event will be a "hybrid concert model developed by Opry Entertainment with input from the company’s official wellness advisor, Vanderbilt Health." There will be a limited number of people able to attend the event.

"The Ryman will strictly comply with operating plans developed in partnership with the Nashville Public Health Department and Vanderbilt Health that include socially distanced seating, mandatory masks for all guests and staff, as well as enhanced cleaning practices. In addition, health personnel will be on hand to observe and ensure compliance throughout the events," Ryman Auditorium said in a statement on Tuesday.

The following safety precautions are being taken:

Exclusive to 125 ticketed guests (approx. 5 percent capacity)

Physically distanced in-venue “POD” seating, allowing groups of 2-6 people per POD (rendering available)

Mandatory masks for all guests, Ryman operations and production staff

Designated restrooms, entrance and exit points for main floor and balcony seating

No food or beverage service (complimentary bottled water will be available)

Temperature checks for all Ryman staff

Enhanced cleaning practices

McCreery is coming back to the Ryman for the second time this year and announced the concert on social media on Tuesday.

Just learned that @theryman has been authorized to sell 125 in-person, socially-distanced seats for my show this Friday, Sept. 4. How awesome is that! I can't wait to see your masked faces. Tix on sale now for in-person or livestream at https://t.co/H8QmHAapFR. #LiveAtTheRyman pic.twitter.com/W0aWq4LtSe — Scotty McCreery (@ScottyMcCreery) September 1, 2020

People can purchase in-venue tickets starting at $89, which include an exclusive Hatch Show Print poster and in-person access to the artist Q&A prior to the show. Tickets are on sale now.

To learn more about the concert series, click here.