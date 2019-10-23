NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Everyone is getting into the Halloween spirit, including the historic Ryman Auditorium in downtown Nashville.
On Halloween you will be able to participate in the Ryman’s Halloween History Tour.
Historians will tell you about unexplained sightings and occurrences reported at the Ryman throughout its 127-year history.
You will also be able to go “under” Nashville’s most famous stage for an extra spooky experience.
“The haunted history tour is seeing a whole different side of the building we haven’t really offered. It includes content we haven’t given to the public, stories that no one really heard apart from last year, and you get to tour a part of the building that’s only been toured one other time in our history,” said the Ryman Auditorium’s historian.
Tickets to the Haunted History Tour can be purchased on the Ryman Auditiorium’s website or at the ticket office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.