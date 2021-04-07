NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Ryman Auditorium will add another stage for live music on Wednesday when it unveils the outdoor PNC Plaza.

The outdoor stage sits next to the entrance of the Mother Church and can hold a couple hundred people.

See the Grammy award winning @FiskJubilee Singers perform at the new @PNCBank Plaza at Ryman Auditorium during the official unveiling of our new outdoor stage on Wednesday, April 7th.Can't make it in person? Watch the event livestream on Facebook here: https://t.co/XqMALf3z8U pic.twitter.com/s2zcYtv7O3 — Ryman Auditorium (@theryman) April 3, 2021

The first performers to take the stage will be the Grammy-winning Fisk Jubilee Singers.

The Ryman announced the outdoor stage expansion in September 2020.

You can watch a livestream of the dedication performance on the Ryman's Facebook page starting at 2 p.m..