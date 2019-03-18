NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Ryman Auditorium is planning to expand again.
The Nashville Business Journal reports that Ryman Hospitality Properties filed plans with the city for a covered, outdoor stage.
It would go up on the 4th Avenue side of the Ryman, where a $14 million expansion happened back in 2015 that added a new restaurant and patio entrance area.
The metro zoning commission reportedly approved the new stage last week. An MDHA design review committee will consider the request at Tuesday's meeting at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.