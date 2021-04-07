NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Ryman Auditorium is now home to a second stage, but it is outdoors on 4th Avenue.

Nashville’s newest stage had its the first performance by the now Grammy Winning Fisk Jubilee Singers on Wednesday afternoon. A group has sung at the auditorium since it opened in the late 1800s.

“They were singing with their mouths and no background music,” Elyse Meinhart, an elementary student from Franklin, said.

“Those high pitches are hard to reach when they are singing, and it was just so beautiful,” says Marina Smith, a tourist from California.

The Fisk Jubilee Singers are the first musical group of many to perform on the stage. The Ryman says they plan to have musical acts outside consistently.

“The Ryman’s motto has always been 'all are welcome' and to this day we uphold that motto by continuing to diversity our offerings and programming,” Colin Reed, Chairman and CEO of Ryman Hospitality Properties, said.

The stage has been a project since 2015. The full video of the dedication performance is on the Ryman's Facebook page.