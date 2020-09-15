NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium has announced a new expansion to its property that will add a permanent outdoor stage.
The new stage is part of a multi-year sponsorship agreement with PNC Bank and will be called, "PNC Plaza at Ryman Auditorium."
It's expected to be completed by the end of the year and will be positioned on the Fourth Avenue North side of the auditorium.
“Music is a great platform to connect people,” said Mike Johnson, PNC regional president for Tennessee. “It has the power to transcend boundaries of age, time and background. We hope the PNC Plaza at the Ryman will connect communities, neighborhoods and generations to create a stronger, more vibrant region.”
According to Ryman officials, the stage project will leave the original 1892 auditorium untouched.
