NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Ryan Tannehill, the quarterback for Tennessee Titans, is partnering with MARS Petcare U.S. for an adoption event taking place this weekend in Middle Tennessee.
Starting Friday and going through Sunday, $100,000 in adoption fees will be covered by MARS on a first come, first served basis.
Nashville Humane, Williamson County Animal Center and Metro Animal Care and Control are some of the centers participating.
For a full list of participating locations, click here.
