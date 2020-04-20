NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Facebook group is helping local healthcare workers across the nation protect their loved ones.
The group called RVs 4 MDs allows people to donate their campers to medical workers who need to stay away from their families right now.
“This has been a lifesaver for us. To get him somewhere where he was safe to sleep and a restroom to take showers,” Rebecca Warnecke, whose husband is a house supervisor at Vanderbilt Medical Center, said.
Warnecke said she would prefer to live in a house with her husband. But with her husband’s job, they feel separating him from the rest of the family is what needs to happen right now.
“We have to assume everyone’s positive around me and we have to assume he always could be positive,” Warnecke said.
Warnecke said she suffers from rheumatoid arthritis and has a compromised immune system.
“It’s difficult to be away from them, but it’s kind of our life at this moment in time,” Becky’s husband Mike Warnecke said.
Two weeks ago, Rebecca Warnecke posted in the RVs 4 MDs Facebook group, asking if anyone would be willing to loan them an RV.
“It really was a no brainer to let somebody use it who needed it,” Melissa Savage, who owns an RV with her husband, said.
Savage gave the Warnecke family their RV, equipped with a bed, shower and living space some would say is as nice as a hotel room.
“It’s one of the first things I do. I change my clothes and take a shower,” Mike Warnecke said.
Emily Phillips started RVs 4 MDs just four weeks ago and already she says has had more than 1,000 matches nationwide.
“It’s about the community and the selflessness of people coming together and everybody playing their part and doing it without any other motivations, “Phillips who lives outside of Dallas, Texas, said.
For more information on the Facebook group RVs 4 MDs, click here.
