NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - We are a little more than 24 hours away from the big weekend of racing in Wilson County. But for many coming in from out of town, they've already made themselves at home.

"Where you park is where your home is," Wade Clem said from outside of his RV to News 4 Nashville.

For Chris Mais, 700 miles away from his home in Baltimore, he's here for a six-day, five-night stay.

"The return from quite a few years drew us here," Mais told News 4. "We want to see the city and race and be somewhere we haven’t been for a while."

Mais is joined by his wife, both experienced NASCAR campers, and newly rescued 132-pound dog Vincent. He says the experience of meeting new people in new places is what makes RVing enjoyable days ahead of the race.

"The experience of a week at NASCAR, it's the whole thing, sometimes the race isn’t the main event, but meeting new people and experiencing a different area is."

Just across the way from Mais is Clem, also from Maryland, living just 60 miles away from Mais, enjoying his first race in Nashville.

"Camping is probably 80 percent of the fun," Clem said, who has been chasing NASCAR races around the country since 1995.

Like everyone else, they're excited to see what kind of impression Nashville Superspeedway will make this week.

"People are super nice. Setup is nice and clean," Mais said. "No complaints so far."

