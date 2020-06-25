NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The growing popularity of road trips is fueling record-setting RV sales at many dealerships across the country.
One RV dealer in North Carolina says inventory is rolling out faster than they can restock.
According to the RV Industry Association, 46 million Americans say they plan on taking an RV trip in the next year.
They say they’re begging manufacturers to get more products to them quickly. Safety concerns during the coronavirus pandemic are leading to the sales spike.
