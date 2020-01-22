MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The City of Murfreesboro hopes to be in a new fire station near Blackman High School by May 2020.
Work has begun on the interior of the new fire station, located on city land at the intersection of Blaze Drive and Fortress Boulevard.
“With all the growth in the Blackman area, we anticipated needing a fire station at this location near the high school and residential and multi-family housing expansion,” said Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Chief Mark Foulks in a news release. “Work on Fire Station 11 has transitioned to the facility’s interior, where walls are being painted, plumbing and electrical fixtures are being placed and kitchen cabinets installed.”
The new location, which will cost almost $4.5 million to complete, will cover calls in the entire Blackman community as well as portions of the Gateway. The city recently opened Station 4 on Medical Center Parkway and Station 10 on Veterans Parkway. Station 11 will house a ladder truck, heavy rescue truck and 10 firefighters per day. There will also be working space for Murfreesboro Police officers.
Construction began on the fire station in late August 2019.
