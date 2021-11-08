MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro police are searching for the person who fired shots into a vehicle injuring a woman as she and her friends were trying to leave a party after a fight at an apartment complex on Saturday night.
Police said the 18-year-old female was in the backseat of a car when someone began shooting in the parking lot of the 1540 Place Apartments, 1540 Lascassas Pk., about 10:30 p.m. The woman was shot multiple times. Friends drove her to a nearby gas station to get away from the gunfire. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said she was in critical but stable condition.
Police believe the shooting victim was involved in an altercation with another female earlier at the party. Another disturbance occurred in the parking lot just before the shooting.
Investigators are working to identify the shooter.
Anyone with information about the case should contact Murfreesboro Police Detective Julie Cox at 629-201-5514. You can also report information anonymously on the Crime Stoppers P3 app or by calling 615-893-STOP (7867). You could receive a reward up to $1,00 for information leading to an arrest.
