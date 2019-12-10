MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro woman is the latest victim of a texting scam targeting banking customers.
These scammers manipulated the woman into giving them her login information for the bank, allowing scammers to transfer money from her account.
The victim received a text message from someone claiming to be with the Fraud Department of a local bank asking her to confirm an attempted charge of $880 that was made at Kroger on Nov. 28.
She was instructed to reply “YES” or “NO.” After replying “NO,” she received a call from a man stating he would assist her in clearing up the attempted purchase. The man requested her bank log-in information, which the woman gave.
“Once they had that information, they were able to activate an add-on program called Zelle,” says Murfreesboro Police Detective Chris Pitts. “It's a money-transferring program like PayPal that allows you to move money from one account to another."
As they were still on the phone, the victim received an email advising her that $500 had been removed from her account and the scammer hung up.
"It's important for customers to remember that no banking institution will ever contact a customer directly asking for personal account information," said Pitts.
Pitts points out that past similar cases have not ended well for victims.
“If you voluntarily give up your login credentials, the bank does not see that as a fraud or a theft,” said Pitts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.