MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro woman faces arson charges after a fire at a home on North Highland Avenue last week.
Kassandra McGhee, 43, was arrested on Friday on an aggravated arson charge.
Firefighters found heavy smoke and fire coming from the front windows of a home at 805 N. Highland Ave. upon arrival around 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 17. They worked quickly to extinguish the fire. During the process, a firefighter suffered minor injuries and was treated and released at a Murfreesboro hospital.
McGhee remains in custody on a $36,000 bond. She is set to appear in Rutherford County General Sessions Court on Nov. 24.
The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department Fire Marshal’s office is asking for the community’s help. If you have any information or video of the fire, contact the department at 615-801-4495 or the arson hotline at 1-800-762-3017. All calls to the arson hotline are confidential and you could earn a cash reward of up to $5,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.