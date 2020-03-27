MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Three Rutherford County deputies were isolated after a woman they arrested told them falsely she had the coronavirus to avoid jail, the sheriff's office confirmed in a news release on Friday.
Kelly Hakey, 57, of Bell Buckle, TN, was arrested on Thursday on a felony charge of making a false report.
Several deputies responded to her home on Monday after her son, Timothy Wilson, reported his mother pulled a rifle on him during an argument.
During an interview with deputies, Hakel allegedly gave a false report about the location of the rifle before surrendering the rifle.
She began resisting arrest and screamed, "I have the coronavirus. Do you want it?"
Hakel was takent to St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital for testing. She was then arrested on charges of aggravated assault, making a false report about the rifle and resisting arrest.
The three deputies involved in the arrest were isolated until Hakel's test results returned were negative. They were isolated from family and co-workers for two days.
There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at this time at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.
"Due to the incredibly serious nature of the health crisis, and the potential severity of this particular virus, any threats to purposely transmit COVID-19 to first responders will not be tolerated," Rutherford County Sheriff Chief Deputy Keith Lowery said in a news release. "There are a number of state statues and federal laws that will allow for prosecution regarding persons making threats upon public safety officials, public health officials, first responders and to the general public."
Hakel was brought into the jail through a separate route in order to protect staff and inmates. She was kept in isolation as a precaution.
Following the verification of the false report, Hakel was charged with making a false report, a Class C felony, and was arrested again on Thursday. She was released and is scheduled to appear in General Sessions Court on May 25.
