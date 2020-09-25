SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - A woman faces arson charges after a fire at an apartment on Thursday afternoon, according to fire officials.
Glenda Morris, 61, was charged with arson after an investigation. Smyrna Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the 1000 block of Mason Tucker Drive around 2:10 p.m.
Upon arrival, firefighters found the kitchen and bedroom of the apartment were on fire. Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze.
The apartment was unoccupied at the time. Residents of other unites in the building were evacuated. The unit where the fire originated is not livable; other units sustained smoke damage, but residents were able to return home.
"Personnel did an excellent job of containing the fire and mitigating property damage," said Fire Chief Bill Culbertson in a news release. "Captain Scott Byers did a thorough job of investigating the fire cause and origin. His diligence resulted in the arrest of Glenda Faye Morris, who is charged with aggravated arson."
Morris was released from jail after posting bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.