MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - There were no injuries reported after an 81-year-old woman drove her car through the front door of a business on Eleanor Way on Thursday.
Police said the woman crashed through the front door of Cain Anesthetics, which was scheduled to open for business on Friday. She hit the gas pedal instead of the brake.
The driver and a person inside the business were not injured, according to police.
Codes will inspect the building for structural damage.
