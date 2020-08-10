SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Virtual learning has been fairly new to students and parents starting this school year, but there has also been online lessons for vocational students.
That’s been the reality for people studying at the Tennessee Rehabilitation Center, which specializes as a rehabilitation center for students with disabilities.
The main goal for the school is to help people live independently and become employed.
“Individuals with disabilities are just like everybody else and they have to adapt to the work environment and the pandemic has created a little bit of a shift in the jobs that are available, obviously, and the way those jobs are done,” said Kevin Wright, Director of Operations for the Division of Rehabilitation Services of the Tennessee Department of Human Services.
Tyler Perry, 19, is studying to become a mechanic and is in automotive classes, courses that have challenges being online.
“I just want a job, a good-paying, and be on my own, live on my own,” said Perry, who is from Grundy County but had been living on the TRC campus until the pandemic struck.
“When I first started out, it was pretty hard,” said Perry. “I was nervous being on campus and stuff, going to college, I was nervous until I started going there.”
Now all he wants to do is get back to the campus.
With the closure and switch to online, Wright said they have been able to implement certain virtual aspects that they can shift to and continue to use some components of in the future. However, challenges include sensory loss, blind vision loss or hearing loss.
“The shift at TRC Smyrna was a significant shift because that has traditionally been definitely a hands-on, face-to-face learning experience,” said Wright. “So not only was it getting the technology to be able to provide distance learning, but also adapting mostly all of our curriculum.”
All in hopes they can continue with their mission of helping their clients become independent and get competitive wages when they become employed.
“We all learn a bit differently,” said Wright. “We wanted to make sure that they had the opportunity to continue with those skills and not lose the skills.”
For someone like Perry, that’s exactly what he’s looking for in the virtual learning and coursework at TRC.
“So, I won’t have to have my mom help me out anymore. So, I can learn to do it myself,” said Perry.
