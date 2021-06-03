SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - The victims in a plane crash into Percy Priest Lake last weekend have officially been identified, a spokesperson for Rutherford County said on Thursday.
The Rutherford County Fire Rescue Department confirmed the victims of the crash as William J. Lara, Gwen S. Lara, Jennifer J. Martin, David L. Martin, Jessica Walters, Jonathan Walters and Brandon Hannah, all of Brentwood, TN.
The Cessna 501 crashed into Percy Priest Lake on Saturday shortly after takeoff from Smyrna Airport. The plane was headed to West Palm Beach, FL.
All seven of the victims were a part of the leadership team at Remnant Fellowship Church in Brentwood. Gwen Shamblin Lara, known for her Weigh Down Ministries, founded the church.
All operations have left the site. Rutherford County Fire Rescue continues to make periodic surface checks with their boat in the area of the crash.
The NTSB is handling the investigation into the cause of the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.