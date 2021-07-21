NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - State and local economic officials announced Vi-Jon will be expanding operations in Smyrna, investing $45 million and creating 64 new jobs in Rutherford County.
Vi-Jon will expand its operations at 1 Swan Dr., where the company currently employs more than 600 people. Vi-Jon produces personal care products including mouthwash, soap, hand sanitizer, first air, baby care and hair care. In addition, Vi-Jon markets and manufactures the second largest national brand of hand sanitizer under the Germ-X label.
As the largest employment sector in Rutherford County, manufacturing remains crucial to the success of this community,” Gov. Bill Lee said in a news release. “Vi-Jon is a well-established and respected manufacture in Rutherford County, and the new investment and job creation will be a great boost to the local economy.”
“Rutherford County has established a reputation as an ideal location for manufacturers to produce and distribute their products to customers around the world,” Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe said in a news release. “More than 250 manufacturing companies operate in Rutherford County, contributing to the success and growth of this region, and we thank Vi-Jon for its ongoing commitment to Smyrna and its workforce.”
With more than 140 years of collective R&D experience, Vi-Jon is the nation’s oldest private label manufacturer in the health and beauty sector. Between its Tennessee and Missouri operations, Vi-Jon has the capacity to manufacture more than 3 million bottles of products daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.