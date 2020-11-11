LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - The City of La Vergne honored veterans at its annual ceremony held Wednesday at Veterans Memorial Park’s memorial wall, where everyone joined together to reminisce about their time serving our county.
“Somebody who has the intestinal fortitude to walk into a recruiter’s office and to sign their life away to the service of their country, the common thread amongst all it takes some guts,” Lt. Trey Brannom said.
It’s the story every veteran has in common.
“One year, 10 days after I enlisted, I got hit by my seventh bomb of deployment injuring myself, on other Marine and unfortunately killing my lieutenant,” veteran Sal Gonzalez said. “But the way I didn’t mention I’m missing my left leg below the knee.”
Without those sacrifices – then and now – freedom wouldn’t exist in the United States.
“One thing we know for sure is without our American veterans there would be no America,” Brannom said. “Veterans give us freedom and security and the greatest nation on earth. It’s impossible to put a tag on it. We must remember and we must appreciate that.”
That’s why so many gather each Veterans Day to honor the service men and women.
“Being together is the biggest way we can honor each other and to take away isolation,” veteran Tina Veith said.
