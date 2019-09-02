MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Two teens have been charged with murder and attempted murder after an 18-year-old Murfreesboro man was killed in a shooting and a 17-year-old was injured, according to police.
Police said Keldrick Maurice Moore died in the shooting reported just before noon Monday in the 4800 block of Laura Jeanne Boulevard. A 17-year-old was injured in the shooting. He was treated and released from the hospital.
Two teens, ages 16 and 17, were arrested on charges of murder and attempted murder. Their names were not released.
Officers arrived on the scene on Laura Jeanne Boulevard and found Moore dead in the parking lot.
A car fleeing the scene with the suspects was later involved in a four-car wreck.
A Rutherford County Medical Emergency Services ambulance was flagged down by occupants of a car on Florence Road near Manson Pike. One of the passengers was suffering from a gunshot wound. RCEMS personnel treated the man, who was then taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The driver and other passengers were taken into custody for questioning and later released.
The suspects’ car was intercepted by a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper and a Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputy. The car was involved in a crash with three other vehicles near the intersection of Medical Center Parkway and Thompson Lane.
