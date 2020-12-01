Rutherford County Schools announced that Riverdale High and Lascassas Elementary will move to distance learning later this week.
The schools will be distance-learning Wednesday through Friday this week.
The schools are experiencing an increased number of employees and students who are on quarantine. The schools are closing for a few days to allow time for some of them to complete their quarantine period.
The schools will also be thoroughly cleaned while closed.
