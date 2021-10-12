SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Two Rutherford County Schools employees lost their battle with COVID-19 during last week’s fall break.

Garry Mooney from Smyrna High and Jennifer Baker Morton from Rocky Fork Middle both passed away.

“If somebody needed to go somewhere or needed money, she would do her best to get it done,” said Steve Morton, Jennifer’s brother.

She was a mother of three and an education assistant at Rocky Fork Middle. Steve Morton said her battle with COVID-19 lasted more than two weeks before she passed.

“I was the oldest. I always took care of my brother and her growing up,” said Steve Morton. “I told her at the hospital don’t worry about anything. I will make sure your kids are taken care of. That’s my job.”

Garry Mooney’s wife said he lived a healthy and full live. He was a history teacher, football coach and a former youth pastor.

“He actually passed away on National Coaches Day, so I think that was very appropriate for him, and I think it was very comforting to us,” said Deborah Mooney.

Although both families are facing tough times, they said the memories of their loved ones will keep them strong.

“Gary said we are all just one heartbeat away from heaven,” said Deborah Mooney. “Gary’s passion in life was to win souls to Christ, and he lived that example every day.”