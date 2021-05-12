MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Rutherford County authorities are investigating a rash of shooting on interstates in the past week, according to a news release.

Two shootings were reported last weekend and another case where a driver reported a gun was pointed at him.

One driver escaped injury when another motorist fired a handgun into his car on Interstate on Friday.

Another driver reported someone shot out her driver’s side window in a shooting Saturday on Interstate 840. A commercial tractor-trailer driver reported another driver pointed a handgun at him Monday while traveling on I-24 near the Buchanan Road.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office believes all the cases are unrelated.

“At this time, we don’t see a definitive connection, but we are still examining the evidence from each case,” Rutherford County Sheriff Detective Capt. Britt Reed said in a news release.

On Friday, a La Vergne man escaped injury when the driver fired about five rounds at this car Friday about 5 p.m. on I-24 near Smyrna.

A witness gave Tennessee Highway Patrol dispatchers a description of the suspects car. The suspect was stopped by Murfreesboro Police.

Caleb Trent Hancock, 24, of Murfreesboro, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder in the case. He is being held on $250,000 bond. He has a court hearing in August. More charges are pending against Hancock for allegedly endangering other motorists.

Deputies said a couple going to Ruby Falls for vacation were on the other side when the shooting happened.

A woman reported she heard someone possibly fire a gun at her car and shattered her window about 9:40 p.m. Saturday on I-840 near Sulphur Springs Road. The woman suffered minor cuts to the left side of her face.

Detectives examined the vehicle and confirmed it was struck at least three times. Anyone with information on the case should call Detective Ty Downing at 615-904-3022.

Brian Ferguson, 38, of Smyrna, was arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at a tractor-trailer driver while traveling Monday on I-24 near the Buchanan Road exit. Ferguson was charged with aggravated assault and released on $11,000 bond. He will appear in court in September.

In previous incidents, Rickiya Compton, 19, suffered critical injuries in a shooting March 6 on I-24 near Murfreesboro. Two suspects were charged with attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Juan Parada escaped injuries when someone driving an older, small white car fired at his red Mazda while driving on I-24 between I-840 and Almaville Road on April 19. No one has been charged in the case. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Richard Brinkley at 615-904-3045.