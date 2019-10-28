Truck restored for young man who suffered traumatic brain injury during football game

MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Four years ago, we met Baylor Bramble and his family for the first time.

Baylor was a Siegel High student who suffered a severe injury during a football game. The family traveled to different cities for his therapy.

Monday marked an event special to Baylor and powerful to his family.

+2 Rutherford County community raises $80K for Baylor Bramble It came from lunch money, change, dollar bills from allowance – maybe part of a paycheck from an after-school job. The goal of raising $30,000 was greatly surpassed by students and their parents for Baylor Bramble Friday night.

It’s been a long road for the Bramble family that led them to their stop Monday.

At 16, Baylor was given the keys to a truck long driven by his dad, David Bramble, a pastor in Murfreesboro.

"I'd purchased the truck for me when Baylor was still a baby," said David Bramble.

In the months and years of Baylor's rehab and therapy, David Bramble knew there was no way the family could lose that truck his son loves so much.

Monday afternoon, the Brambles headed to a little shop in Mount Juliet to see something familiar waiting in a new brilliant blue.

"How bout that, man?" David Bramble asked, leaning over Baylor and pointing. "Doesn't look like the same truck, does it? That's awesome, isn't it?"

Baylor's truck has been redone with care and extra detail by Jacob Miles of Milestone Paint and Body. The truck is blue for Baylor's team colors.

"Like everybody that follows Baylor, knows his story, what he's been through, what his family's been through, it's personal," said Miles.

"Want to see your signature?" asked David Bramble, showing Baylor his signatures on both the back of the truck and on the engine.

"Can you feel your name?" he asked, lifting his son's hand and placing it on the text.

"Four years ago, we were told he couldn't breathe on his own, and he'd never see or hear or survive even and here we are," said David Bramble.

"You're still fighting, aren't you, buddy?" he asked his son.

The road's sometimes been hard for the Brambles, but they know this. On that long road, they're not alone, not when they have people like Miles.

"I'd say there's a lot of fight left in Baylor, and I hope one day he will be able to drive that truck," said Miles.

"He was able to bring joy to my son, and I'm so thankful for that," said David Bramble.