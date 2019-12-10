MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro woman was killed after a grease fire in her Lamar Road home over the weekend.
The woman was badly burned trying to keep the grease fire from spreading.
Firefighters said cooking is the leading cause of house fires.
There are a few things you can do if a fire starts in the kitchen while you’re cooking.
“If you do get a small fire of grease, get a lid over the top of it, leave it, turn the stove off and let it cool down,” said Fire Investigator Matthew Lupo. “If it’s an oven, do the same thing, leave the door closed, turn the oven off and leave it be.”
Firefighters also said you should stay in the kitchen whenever you’re cooking.
