NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Three Murfreesboro men were indicted on multiple counts of robbery, carjacking, kidnapping and using a firearm during a violent crime in federal court last week, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee Mary Jane Stewart announced.

Joshua Hallmon, 25, Charles Melvin Walker, 20, and Walter Lee Williams, 20, were charged with multiple counts of Hobbs Act robbery, carjacking, kidnapping, and using a firearm in during and in relation to a crime of violence. Hallmon was also charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

One person shot following carjacking in Murfreesboro A suspect accused of shooting a Murfreesboro man in the middle of Interstate 24 following a carjacking and kidnapping was arrested after barricading himself inside a convenience market bathroom.

According to the indictment, on July 6, 2020, the men committed an armed robbery of a Twice Daily convenience store in Murfreesboro, and on July 23, 2020, they committed an armed robbery of a Mapco gas station in Murfreesboro. On July 26, 2020, the trio carjacked an individual at gunpoint on Bradyville Pike in Murfreesboro. After taking the victim’s phone and wallet, they drove the victim to an ATM and forced the withdrawal of $1,000 cash before shooting a gun out the window of the vehicle and eventually putting the victim out of the car and taking his Honda Accord. The indictment and other court records allege the defendants attempted to carjack another vehicle in Franklin and shot into the occupied vehicle during the attempt.

Later that evening, law enforcement responded to another carjacking and kidnapping incident and located a victim on I-24 who had been shot. The victim told police that he was kidnapped at his Murfreesboro home and his Ford F150 truck was taken. The victim was also shot during the carjacking.

A short time later, officers with the Smyrna Police Department observed the stolen pickup truck and the driver fled at a high rate of speed.

After a pursuit by police, the driver crashed in Antioch and fled on foot. He was found a short time later hiding in a convenience store bathroom and was taken into custody. The driver was identified as Hallmon.

Arresting officers found a magazine and ammunition in his pocket and recovered a .380 caliber handgun from the truck that he was driving. Hallmon was found to have previously been convicted of at least three felonies and was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

The next day Murfreesboro Police officers found the stolen Honda Accord and attempted to stop it, but the driver fled and eventually abandoned the car and fled on foot into a wooded area. He was arrested a short time later and identified as Walker. The follow-up investigation led to the arrest of Williams.

If convicted, each defendant faces a mandatory minimum of 44 years and up to life in prison.