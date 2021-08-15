LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - La Vergne Police and the Tennessee Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash on Bridgestone Parkway.

The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Bridgestone Parkway near the Davidson-Rutherford county line. Bridgestone Parkway was closed at the county line during the investigation, according to La Vergne Police.

The crash involved a pickup truck and an SUV.