LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - La Vergne Police and the Tennessee Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash on Bridgestone Parkway.
The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Bridgestone Parkway near the Davidson-Rutherford county line. Bridgestone Parkway was closed at the county line during the investigation, according to La Vergne Police.
The crash involved a pickup truck and an SUV.
La Vergne fatal crash
La Vergne Police and the Tennessee Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash on Bridgestone Parkway on Sunday evening.
