CHRISTIANA, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident on Highway 231 near Christiana Elementary School.
Rutherford Fire and Rescue said in a tweet that the roadway was down to one lane in each direction near the elementary school. Long delays are expected.
