MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Two men are wanted for taking almost $150,000 in jewelry from the Sam’s Club last week.
Murfreesboro Police said the suspects broke the front sliding and interior doors at the store, located at 125 John R. Rice Blvd. Police responded to an alarm call there around 1:11 a.m. last Thursday.
The suspects have allegedly pulled off high-dollar jewelry heists at Sam’s Clubs from Tennessee to Illinois.
The two men were caught on video stealing jewelry from display cases, stuffing the items into two large bags. They got away with more than $147,000 worth of jewelry.
Police said it was their biggest haul to date.
The suspects were last seen running from the store toward a nearby apartment complex.
Police said the individuals visited the store on Wednesday, casing the jewelry counter. They only spent three minutes inside the store before they were seen leaving in an older model gold Lincoln Navigator.
If you have information on the identities of the suspects, call Murfreesboro Police Detective Wes Hall at 629-201-5611.
HIGH-DOLLAR JEWELRY HEIST: The two men pictured together are the accused burglars. The man in the hat was with them the day before the jewelry heist. pic.twitter.com/hFCtbmOpHi— Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) October 22, 2019
