MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are searching for the person who stole three urns containing ashes and an assortment of jewelry from two mausoleum display cases at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
A funeral director called police on Friday after discovering someone had entered the mausoleum, broke into display cases and took the items. It is not know when the theft occurred.
Murfreesboro Police are seeking information about the person who stole three urns and jewelry from a mausoleum at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. (Photo: Murfreesboro Police Department)
Detectives are working with cemetery personnel and family members in hopes of recovering the stolen items.
One of the items stolen was an American Bowling Conference ring belonging to man who died in 2019. He received the ring after bowling a perfect 300, according to family members.
If you have information about the case, contact Murfreesboro Police Det. Ed Gorham at 629-201-5507
email.
