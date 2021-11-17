NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The 2021 Tennessee State Capitol Christmas tree was harvested on Wednesday in Murfreesboro, TN.
The tree, a 30-35-foot Norway spruce, is being harvested from the home of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Washer from their West Northfield Boulevard home. The tree is being harvested because it is a sight hazard into their driveway.
The tree will be transported to Nashville and installed at the Capitol on Monday. The official tree lighting ceremony will be held Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 5 p.m.
This year additional trees inside the Capitol will showcase the celebration of 225 years of Tennessee statehood. The trees will feature hand-painted ornaments from Tennessee’s 95 counties, ribbons imprinted with the 225 logo and ornaments with the tristar emblem and the Tennessee State Government logo.
