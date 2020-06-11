MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Four teens have been arrested on a variety of charges, including shooting at a man on Friday, according to Murfreesboro Police.
Officers responded to the scene of a possible shooting in the 300 block of East Cast Street on Friday. A 20-year-old man reported being shot at multiple times by a group of individuals. He was not injured.
Police later located the suspects' vehicle on Southeast Broad Street.
Jamarious Drish, 18, and three 17-year-olds were arrested and charged with aggravated assault, unlawful carry or possession of a weapon, conspiracy to commit, concealing stolen property and simple drug possession. A gun used in the crime had been reported stolen.
Drish remains in custody at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. The 17-year-olds are being held at the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center.
