MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A 13-year-old boy riding a skateboard down a hill was killed after he was struck by a car in northern Rutherford County on Saturday.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the teen, who was not identified, was riding the skateboard down a hill at 7789 Powell’s Chapel Road when he was struck by a Ford Expedition driven by Jaqueline B. Mamrock, 58, of Smyrna.
According to the preliminary accident report, charges are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.