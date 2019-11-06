MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A 19-year-old man was killed after his vehicle veered off Northwest Broad, down an embankment and struck a tree on Wednesday morning, according to Murfreesboro Police.
The teen, who has not been identified pending notification of next of kin, was approaching traffic that was slowing because of a previous crash. Witnesses said the driver of the 2007 Chevrolet Impala was driving at a high-rate of speed on the shoulder of the road when he clipped another car. The Impala veered off the shoulder, striking a large rock before going airborne. The vehicle went down the embankment and crashed into a tree. The driver was trapped inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 39-year-old female passenger was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries.
Southeast bound traffic on Northwest Broad had to be rerouted and one lane of the northwest side was closed for hours. All lanes have been reopened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.