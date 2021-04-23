MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A 16-year-old male has been arrested after a drive-by shooting on Wednesday with one of the bullets almost striking a 1-year-old baby in the back seat of a car.
Police responded to a call of a drive-by shooting on Wednesday around 1:50 p.m. near the intersection of Foxdale Drive and Bartway Drive. The victims were at a home on Foxdale Drive to purchase a lawnmower from a friend when a black truck occupied by two people pulled up next to them and someone opened fire, striking the vehicle multiple times. A one-year-old baby was in the back seat of the car. None of the three victims were injured.
The victims were able to follow the suspects’ car and give 911 dispatchers a description and license plate number.
Officers located the suspect’s vehicle and tried to make a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop.
The teen was arrested Thursday morning and charged with three counts of aggravated assault, felony evading and theft over $10,000.
The other person in the vehicle when the shots were fired has not been identified.
The 16-year-old is being held at the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center. A detention hearing for the teen is set for Friday.
