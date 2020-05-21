MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Blackman Middle School teacher Shawn Lee has a tradition of writing letters to each of her students at the end of the school year.
Due to COVID-19, this year's letter will be delivered differently and with much more emotion since the school year was cut short.
Many teachers have said their final goodbyes to students this year far earlier than they ever expected.
This has always been a special time for Lee. For 27 years she has given her middle school students one final, heartfelt message before the summer break.
"I always write letters to my kids. We sit in a big circle. They cry, I cry, then they leave," said Lee.
This year though has been unlike any other.
"I want them to know, like literally, besides losing a student and going to the funeral, this is the hardest thing I've ever had to do as a school teacher," said Lee.
Instead of reading it aloud together, this class will get the letter in the mail.
"This year when they called off school, I'm like, 'How am I going to get the letter to them?'" said Lee.
Lee wanted to send a postcard, then every letter since would have been mailed to them. The postage was going to add a high cost for the letters.
"I threw out on our Facebook page that I needed some help," said Lee.
After the Facebook post, stamps began coming in from former students, current student families and people in Lee's neighborhood that she didn't know.
With almost 160 kids per year spanning almost three decades, more than 4,000 students have received a letter from Lee.
"The last letter is one I write different every year," said Lee. "This year I tried to start writing a letter, but don't know how to start.
"To my sweet year No. 26 angels, first thing I want to say is thank you for being so sweet and kind. Once you're my kids, you're always my kiddo."
Lee said for some of the students, it might be the last time she ever sees them.
"The last time I see them, for some of them, I never see them again. I feel like I need to get everything down in case I never see them again," said Lee. "I want them to know that teachers haven't been home watching Netflix. We talk about our kids all the time.
"For a lot of teachers, this isn't just a job or a paycheck. It didn't seem like work for me.
"When I go down the roll and see the name, it took a little longer because I ran through where they sat and what are they doing now. I took a little moment and prayed for each of them, whatever is going on, make it OK. It took a little longer."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.