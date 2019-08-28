SHELBYVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A TBI Most Wanted Fugitive from Murfreesboro has been captured.
🚨TBI Most Wanted update🚨. Quandre Marquis Knowles, a fugitive from Murfreesboro who was added to the TBI Most Wanted list Aug 15, has been captured in Shelbyville and is now in custody. pic.twitter.com/eGsHeLu3Se
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 22-year-old Quandre Marquis Knowles was arrested by agents and investigators with TBI, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Shelbyville Police Department and the Bedford County Sheriff's Office. Knowles was added to the TBI Most Wanted List on Aug. 15.
Knowles was wanted for first-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of 25-year-old Daicori Sanders on June 21.
Authorities are still looking for 29-year-old Delarrious Crawford, a second suspect in Sanders' death. Crawford remains on TBI's Most Wanted list.
Robert Houston Sanders escaped from the Tennessee State Prison in 1990 where he was serving a sentence for kidnapping and armed robbery. This individual is considered armed & dangerous.
Jose G. Rocha is wanted by the McMinnville Police Department for Criminal Homicide. On Saturday, May 30, 2009, Jose G. Rocha went to a residence on Martin Street in McMinnville, TN. Rocha became involved in an altercation with the victim, an adult male, who lived at the address. During the altercation, Rocha pulled a knife and stabbed the victim in the chest one time and fled the scene. The victim died as a result of the stab wound. Rocha may still be in the Warren County, TN area or attempting to get to Texas or Mexico. Rocha is possibly driving a black or dark green Dodge Neon. Rocha should be considered armed & dangerous.
Payam Paul Zanjanipour is wanted by the Hendersonville Police Department and the TBI for 3 counts of Rape. On three separate dates in June, July and September 2008, Zanjanipour raped 3 different victims. All the victims describe as being on Zanjanipour's houseboat and blacking out after consuming a drink. All the victim's also describe being taken to a bedroom and feeling drugged when the rape took place. Zanjanipour had unlawful sexual intercourse with each victim without consent and by use of force or while the victim was physically helpless.
Obed Cruz-Mena is wanted by the Hendersonville Police Department and the TBI for First Degree Murder. On May 4, 2010, the Hendersonville Police Department received a complaint of a deceased 23-year-old female at an apartment on Sanders Ferry Road. The victim is an apparent victim of violence and exhibited signs of unnatural trauma. Cruz-Mena's vehicle was discovered abandoned in Southern Texas. Cruz-Mena may be en route to Mexico.
Mario Audelio Escobar is wanted by the Hamiliton County Sheriff's Department for 3 counts of Rape. A juvenile female victim was raped on three separate dates in February and June 2009. After each incident Escobar threated the victim with bodily harm if she ever told anyone.
Bounthavy Mickey Mouthouta - aka Soviet - is wanted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Smyrna Police Department for the shooting of three people on June 23, 2013.
Bounthavy Mickey Mouthouta, aka Soviet, is wanted by the Smyrna Police Department and the TBI for the shooting of three people on June 23, 2013. According to witnesses, the victims were shot by Mouthouta with a 40 caliber pistol during a fight at the Souksavahn Restaraunt located at 1890 Almaville Road in Smyrna. Mouthouta was last seen driving a 2004 silver Honda Accord with Tennessee tag 093NGR. Mouthouta has been charged with one count First Degree Murder and one count of Attempted First Degree Murder and warrants are on file.
Lorenzo Barr Kamanda is wanted by the Washington County Sheriff's Office and the TBI. On Oct. 2, 2016, the sheriff's office responded to a long-term care facility concerning allegations that Kamanda raped a mentally-incapacitated patient.
Lorenzo Barr Kamanda is wanted by the Washington County Sheriff's Office and the TBI. On Oct. 2, 2016, the Washington County Sheriff's Office responded to a long-term facility concerning allegations that Kamanda raped a mentally incapacitated patient. Evidence and information was developed and a warrant was issued for Kamanda's arrest. He was a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN), of a Nigerian descent, has a thick accent and was last known to live in Johnson City, TN.
Eric Anton Balkin is wanted by the Memphis Police Department and TBI for 4 counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, 13 counts of aggravated robbery, 9 counts of aggravated assault and 1 count of intentionally evading arrest in an automobile. He is also wanted by the Shelby County Sheriff's Office for assault and the United States Marshals Service for a probation violation on a prior robbery charge. Balkin has exhibited violent tendencies and should be considered dangerous.
