Quandre Marquis Knowles
Courtesy: TBI

SHELBYVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A TBI Most Wanted Fugitive from Murfreesboro has been captured.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 22-year-old Quandre Marquis Knowles was arrested by agents and investigators with TBI, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Shelbyville Police Department and the Bedford County Sheriff's Office. Knowles was added to the TBI Most Wanted List on Aug. 15. 

TBI Most Wanted - Delarrious Crawford - Added Aug. 15, 2019

Delarrious Crawford is wanted by Murfreesboro Police and the TBI for first-degree murder. (Photo: Murfreesboro Police Department)

Knowles was wanted for first-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of 25-year-old Daicori Sanders on June 21. 

Authorities are still looking for 29-year-old Delarrious Crawford, a second suspect in Sanders' death. Crawford remains on TBI's Most Wanted list.

