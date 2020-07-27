MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - TBI forensic teams are now investigating the death of a man found late Sunday at his residence on Asbury Lane, according to a news release.
Deputies were called to the Asbury Lane home around 11:30 p.m. and found the body of Erick Bixler, 45. Detectives believe the victim was targeted.
“We don’t feel like this was a random situation,” Lt. Todd Sparks of the Criminal Investigations Division, said in a news release.
Rutherford detectives requested the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s forensic scientists to process the scene.
“We don’t feel like this act has any connection with anyone in the neighborhood,” CID Capt. Britt Reed said in a news release.
Anyone with information about the crime should contact Rutherford County Sheriff’s Det. Ty Downing at 615-904-3022.
